First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Critical Survey

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Business Financial Services pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Veritex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Business Financial Services and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Veritex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 2.02 $16.98 million $3.85 7.58 Veritex $369.19 million 5.28 $73.88 million $2.42 16.34

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 26.49% 15.33% 1.25% Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37%

Summary

Veritex beats First Business Financial Services on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

