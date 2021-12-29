First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.21 Million

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to announce sales of $181.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.39 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $188.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $717.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $718.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $726.35 million, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $746.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

