First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $189.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $757.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $764.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $750.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.70 million to $766.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,058. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.