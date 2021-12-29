First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE FN opened at C$41.70 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$39.19 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.81.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.5999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

