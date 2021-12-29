First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services owned approximately 0.76% of Daktronics worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 50.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 339,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

