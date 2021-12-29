First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 167.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after buying an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

