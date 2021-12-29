First Personal Financial Services Buys 51 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $480.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

