First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,038 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 130,853 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

