First Personal Financial Services Sells 149 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

