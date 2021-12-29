First Personal Financial Services Sells 190 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 20,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

