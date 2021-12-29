First Personal Financial Services Sells 2,237 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after buying an additional 153,739 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

