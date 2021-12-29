First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

