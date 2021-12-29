FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.