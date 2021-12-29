FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.76 and the lowest is $3.41. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $224.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.29. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

