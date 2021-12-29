Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,164 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of TSM opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

