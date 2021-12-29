Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.31% of Illinois Tool Works worth $850,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $245.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.21 and a 200-day moving average of $228.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

