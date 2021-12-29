Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.18% of Medtronic worth $309,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,572. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

