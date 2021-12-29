Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 616,967 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,433,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 616,967 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $598,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $250.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.82. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

