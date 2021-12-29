Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 7,615 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 46.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 33.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

