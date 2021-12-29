FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

FMC has raised its dividend by 172.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

FMC stock opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

