Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 510.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

