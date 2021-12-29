Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $45.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,893. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $667.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

