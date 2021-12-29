Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

