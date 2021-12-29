ForTube Reaches One Day Volume of $85.52 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, ForTube has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $52.39 million and $85.52 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007154 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.