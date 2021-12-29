Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of FOX worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in FOX by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 146,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

