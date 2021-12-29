frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 628,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

