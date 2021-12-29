Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.66. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 11,707 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

