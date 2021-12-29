GamerCoin (GHX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.17 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and $3.17 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.50 or 0.07881466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,328.95 or 0.99912013 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051280 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

