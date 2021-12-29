Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $53.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

