Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

