Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $15.27

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $14.83. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 1,661 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

The firm has a market cap of $637.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

