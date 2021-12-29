Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $459.50.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. Generac has a one year low of $219.47 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.51 and its 200 day moving average is $419.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

