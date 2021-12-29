Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.66

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.66 and last traded at $139.29, with a volume of 1894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

