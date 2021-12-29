Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.90. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 29,535 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 217.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gerdau by 1,235.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 206,479 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Gerdau by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 791,238 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

