Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.81 on Monday. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

