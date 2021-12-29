Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.08. Gevo shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 34,155 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $930.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 32,540 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 587.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 35.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $133,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

