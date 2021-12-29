Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.82

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 138073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $936.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.