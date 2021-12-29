goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

GSY stock opened at C$176.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$185.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$91.20 and a 1 year high of C$218.35.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSY shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$215.88.

In related news, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.