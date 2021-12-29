Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 564,868 shares.The stock last traded at $15.42 and had previously closed at $15.37.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

