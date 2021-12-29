Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 5,252 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.