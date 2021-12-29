Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 5,252 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
