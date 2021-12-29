Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NYSE GVA opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

