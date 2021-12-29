Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. 149,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $215,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

