Gregory B. Maffei Sells 50,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $3,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $291.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BATRA. Benchmark raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

