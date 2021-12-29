Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grifols by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 236,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,042,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

