GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $253.87 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,558. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

