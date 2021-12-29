GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.40. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.