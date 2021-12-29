GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) by 129.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

BHG opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

