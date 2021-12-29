GWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,624 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 133,931 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE:OLN opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.