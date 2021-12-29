GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $135.45 million and $46.36 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003347 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,856,768 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

