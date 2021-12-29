Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

